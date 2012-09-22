Charles Barkley On Tiger Woods: 'I Wish I Could Put Some Of My Blackness In Him'

Greg Norman trashed Tiger Woods earlier this week, claiming Rory McIlroy intimidates him and his time has passed.



Tiger, always reserved in the media, refused to step into the fray and fire back.

But Charles Barkley wishes Tiger would come out of his shell and mix it up with Norman.

Here’s what he told a radio hosts Waddle and Silvy in Chicago yesterday (via Big Lead Sports):

I would like for him to just blast Greg Norman … That situation gave everybody a chance to dump on you, and [Tiger] still tried to take the high road. I’m not a high road guy. I want him to come out and really blast Greg Norman. I wish he would go ballistic on Greg … I wish I could put some of my blackness in him … like toughness … [I’ve been] arrested eight times for fighting … just because I’m Charles Barkley, you can’t disrespect me … you just can’t say anything to me anytime you want to …

Any way you slice it, equating blackness and violence is offensive. But the underlying message — that Tiger should be more open in the media because people feel free to take shots at him since they know he won’t respond — is one shared by a lot of golf fans.

