BarkBox's NYC Headquarters Are A Dog Lover's Paradise [PHOTOS]

BarkBox’s refurbished New York City offices take pet-friendly to a completely new level.

BarkBox is a startup that delivers monthly packages of dog treats and toys to users. A goodie-stocked kitchen, vertical lounge wall, and multiple breakout areas are just a few of the canine-centric features in the company’s new headquarters, located on Canal Street in NYC’s Chinatown neighbourhood.

According to Casey Debois, who designed the space for design startup Homepolish, creating a collaborative and natural atmosphere was an important consideration throughout the process.

“BarkBox’s last office was divided into many rooms, so it was important with this one that we shoot for a more open working environment. Not only does this make for a more collaborative space, but it creates a sense of community and made it easy to bring an outdoor feel in,” Debois said to Business Insider. “Working at a startup can oftentimes be demanding, so it’s important to have spaces for both relaxing and focusing, working and just enjoying yourself.”

The result is a space that’s incredibly fun for both Barkbox employees and their canine friends.

