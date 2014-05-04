BarkBox's NYC Headquarters Are A Dog Lover's Paradise [PHOTOS]

Madeline Stone
Barkbox officeCourtesy of Homepolish

BarkBox’s refurbished New York City offices take pet-friendly to a completely new level.

BarkBox is a startup that delivers monthly packages of dog treats and toys to users. A goodie-stocked kitchen, vertical lounge wall, and multiple breakout areas are just a few of the canine-centric features in the company’s new headquarters, located on Canal Street in NYC’s Chinatown neighbourhood.

According to Casey Debois, who designed the space for design startup Homepolish, creating a collaborative and natural atmosphere was an important consideration throughout the process.

“BarkBox’s last office was divided into many rooms, so it was important with this one that we shoot for a more open working environment. Not only does this make for a more collaborative space, but it creates a sense of community and made it easy to bring an outdoor feel in,” Debois said to Business Insider. “Working at a startup can oftentimes be demanding, so it’s important to have spaces for both relaxing and focusing, working and just enjoying yourself.”

The result is a space that’s incredibly fun for both Barkbox employees and their canine friends.

BarkBox's new offices are located on Canal Street in New York City. The office is set up on an open floor plan.

Employees are hard at work.

'Every day there are at the very least 5 dogs in the office. It's such a fun environment,' Debois said.

Co-founder Henrik Werdelin hangs out on one of the couches.

The lounge areas are great for the office pets, too. Vesper the schnauzer seems to be enjoying this bubble chair.

As does Kayla the German shepherd.

Dr. Rob, a vet who does home consultations with BarkCare, wears his love for dogs on his feet.

Albie the French bulldog has plenty of room to roam.

Brownie says hello.

This green space was set aside just for the dogs. The designers used FLOR carpet tiles to give the area a grassy feel.

There's plenty of dog-oriented humour around this office.

Cartoonist Dave Coverly did some very funny custom illustrations for the walls.

Here's a closer look at the drawings above the door.

There are lots of fun little details on the office's walls.

Even this little guy seems to be enjoying himself.

This vertical lounge wall is not your typical breakout area.

Dogs and humans alike could use this space to hang out or get some work done.

Even the kitchen is dog-friendly.

It's fully stocked with treats for everyone in the office.

The kitchen is also spacious enough to be useful for collaborative work.

And in typical startup fashion, there's a ping pong table where employees can blow off some steam.

Want to see another office?

Business Insider Just Moved To An Awesome New Office -- Come On In And Meet The Team! »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.