BarkBox's NYC Headquarters Are A Dog Lover's Paradise [PHOTOS]

BarkBox’s refurbished New York City offices take pet-friendly to a completely new level.
BarkBox is a startup that delivers monthly packages of dog treats and toys to users. A goodie-stocked kitchen, vertical lounge wall, and multiple breakout areas are just a few of the canine-centric features in the company’s new headquarters, located on Canal Street in NYC’s Chinatown neighbourhood.
According to Casey Debois, who designed the space for design startup Homepolish, creating a collaborative and natural atmosphere was an important consideration throughout the process.
“BarkBox’s last office was divided into many rooms, so it was important with this one that we shoot for a more open working environment. Not only does this make for a more collaborative space, but it creates a sense of community and made it easy to bring an outdoor feel in,” Debois said to Business Insider. “Working at a startup can oftentimes be demanding, so it’s important to have spaces for both relaxing and focusing, working and just enjoying yourself.”
The result is a space that’s incredibly fun for both Barkbox employees and their canine friends.
BarkBox's new offices are located on Canal Street in New York City. The office is set up on an open floor plan.
'Every day there are at the very least 5 dogs in the office. It's such a fun environment,' Debois said.
The lounge areas are great for the office pets, too. Vesper the schnauzer seems to be enjoying this bubble chair.
This green space was set aside just for the dogs. The designers used FLOR carpet tiles to give the area a grassy feel.
