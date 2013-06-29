Startup Bark & Co. Hosted The Most Adorable Puppy Adoption Event [PHOTOS]

Startup Bark & Co. hosted a puppy adoption event last weekend in the hip New York neighbourhood of SoHo.
It rounded up 40 pups from shelters mostly throughout Alabama, where over 100,000 animals are killed in shelters every year.
By the end of the weekend, every pup found a home.
BarkBox worked with the Rescue Paw Foundation and Foster Dogs NYC to 'source' the dogs from rescues and shelters.
All the proceeds went back to the rescue centres and shelters. It also helped cover the vet check-ups, transportation, and vaccinations each pup received.
The $500 fee also came with six months of free vet services via BarkCare and three months worth of BarkBoxes.
Well, they did sneak a few adult dogs into the event. But there are a ton of puppies they need homes in the summer months.
