Startup Bark & Co. Hosted The Most Adorable Puppy Adoption Event [PHOTOS]

Startup Bark & Co. hosted a puppy adoption event last weekend in the hip New York neighbourhood of SoHo.



It rounded up 40 pups from shelters mostly throughout Alabama, where over 100,000 animals are killed in shelters every year.

By the end of the weekend, every pup found a home.

