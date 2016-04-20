A cafe in London serves an incredible bread bowl for breakfast

Barge House in London is legendary for its brunch. Their signature dish, “Breakfast in Bread,” is available on weekends only. This Instagram-worthy meal includes a sourdough loaf stuffed with everything from eggs, cheese, and bacon to lox, spinach, mushrooms, leeks and more.
Story by Eloise Kirn, Editing by Kristen Griffin.
