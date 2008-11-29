Bargain Hunting Turns Deadly At Wal-Mart (WMT)

Sorry, but what the hell is wrong with people:



AP: Police say a Wal-Mart worker has died after being trampled by a throng of unruly shoppers shortly after the Long Island store opened Friday.

Nassau County police say the 34-year-old worker was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 6 a.m., an hour after the store opened. Police also say a 28-year-old pregnant woman was taken to a hospital for observation.

