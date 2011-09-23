Norwegian Far Right MP Quits After Being Filmed With Latvian Prostitute

Bård Hoksrud, a representative for Norway’s Progress Party, has stepped down from political duties after he was filmed soliciting sex from a Latvian prostitute, reports The Foreigner.Hoksrud was in Latvia’s capital, Riga last week with the Party’s Youth Movement when he was filmed entering a brothel and leaving with a prostitute half an hour later.

The next day, cameramen from Norway’s TV2 station entered the establishment where one prostitute confirmed that Hoksrud was her client, later stating that the two had sex.

Hoksrud denied this latter claim, but did confirm that he had paid the prostitute for services. And apparently at an above average rate.

The footage of Hoksrud leaving the brothel was aired on Norway’s national television last night. It is the third major sex scandal to hit the far-right party after one prominent member was arrested last year for filming several young boys in his shower. Additionally, in 2001, Terje Søvikness, then the Mayor of Os, had sex with a 16-year-old girl at the Progress Party conference.

The Progress Party was also linked to the terror attacks carried out by Anders Breivik this summer, when it emerged that he had been a member of the far-right party from 1999 to 2004. Its leader, Siv Jensen was quick to distance her party from the attacks.

