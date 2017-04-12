REPORT: Barclays information security chief is facing an internal whistleblowing probe

LONDON — Barclays’ security chief is facing an internal investigation over his role in the bank’s whistleblowing case, according to a report on the BBC website.

BBC reported that Troels Oerting, the bank’s chief security officer and head of information security, was asked by CEO Jes Staley to identify the writer of two anonymous letters about a senior executive hired by Staley.

Oerting, a former senior cybercrime and counter-terrorist director at Europol, contacted US agencies to help him find the source of the letters, according to the report.

Barclays said in a statement:

“Having been given a copy of the first letter and made aware of the second, Mr. Staley initially requested that the Group Information Security (GIS) team attempt to identify the authors of the letters. Mr Staley considered that the letters were an unfair personal attack on the senior employee.” “Mr. Staley requested that GIS attempt to identify the author of the first letter following which GIS contacted and received assistance from a US law enforcement agency in identifying its author. Mr. Staley was subsequently informed of this and the results from the steps that GIS had taken. “However, ultimately this attempt by GIS was unsuccessful in identifying the author and no further steps were taken to do so after that.”

Both Jes Staley and Barclays are the subject of investigations by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority over the affair, which is being treated as a whistleblowing incident.

After hearing about the incident earlier this year, the board a law firm, Simmons & Simmons, to investigate.

Staley said in a statement: “I have apologised to the Barclays Board, and accepted its conclusion that my personal actions in this matter were errors on my part. I will also accept whatever sanction it deems appropriate.”

The board issued a “formal written reprimand” to Staley and will make “a very significant compensation adjustment” to his bonus.

