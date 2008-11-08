Barclays Whacks Christmas iPhone Sales Estimate (AAPL)

Will consumers still fit a $200 iPhone into their Christmas budget in a recession? Maybe not as many: Barclays Capital analyst Ben Reitzes slashed his December quarter iPhone sales estimate this morning, according to a note summarized by Barron’s.



Reitzes now expects Apple (AAPL) to ship 5 million iPhones this quarter, down 20% from his previous estimate of 6.2 million. Last quarter, Apple shipped 6.9 million iPhones, but about 2 million of those were to fill its distribution channel.

What could boost that estimate? If Apple starts selling the iPhone in China or at Wal-Mart (WMT) stores.

Not sure how happy Steve Jobs would be to have his high-end toys on Wal-Mart shelves, but that probably wouldn’t hurt sales. For what it’s worth, Google’s first smartphone, the T-Mobile G1, is on sale at Wal-Mart. Apple recently started selling the iPhone at Best Buy (BBY).

Reitzes cut his fiscal 2009 EPS estimate to $4.95 from $5.00, which is below the $5.36 Apple posted in fiscal 2008.

See Also:

Coming Soon: Use Your iPhone As A 3G Laptop Modem

Apple Slashes iPhone Production, Says Chip Analyst

AT&T Finally Ready To Give iPhone Owners Free Wi-Fi At Starbucks

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.