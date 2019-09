There’s really no gentle way to put this. On Saturday night, Frank McGarahan, the 40-five year old chief operating officer of Barclays Wealth, went to break up a fight. A group of young men were taunting another man who was walking a dog. The young men turned on McGarahan, punching and kicking him. He was hospitalized and never recovered.

