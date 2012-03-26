Here's What Big Investors Really Think About The Market Right Now

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Barclays’ Paul Robinson has released the results of a big survey of 700 institutional investors (big guys) asking them their take on the market, policy, and the economy.Here’s are some key results, summarizing what they think:



The US economy is likely to keep growing according to the majority of investors.

The most popular asset class is equities right now, with 37% saying it will outperform the rest.

Within the credit space, the plurality (39.5%) think high yield credit (equities in drag) will do the best.

75% expect that the current operation twist will be extended in some manner.

91% of respondents think the yield on the 10-year bond will remain below 2.75%, in part thanks to the expectation of the Fed staying accommodative.

In both credit and equities, US-based assets are the most popular.

The US dollar is also expected to be be a strong currency performer.

All in all, we hate to say it, it sounds like the consensus is that the current trends will remain in place. Not surprising.

