Barclehs Specialists Begin Trading On NYSE

For the very first time, specialists bearing the Barclays name are trading on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The firm began today acting as a market maker using Lehman Brothers’ floor traders, it said in a press release this afternoon.



Barclays Capital will act as a market maker for 400 issues on the New York Stock Exchange, including 300 operating companies. Some background from Reuters:

Lehman bought Van der Moolen Holding’s New York Stock Exchange specialist business in December. Barclays, in turn, bought many of Lehman’s banking assets last week after Lehman’s holding company filed for bankruptcy.

