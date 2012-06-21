The 'Skyscraper Index' Is Warning That The Global Economy Could Soon Collapse

Photo: BSB

We’ve discussed about how skyscraper construction can be used to predict imminent doom for the global economy.Originally conceived of by Barclays, the idea is that there’s correlation between construction of the next world’s tallest building and an impending financial crisis.



From the Empire State Building in 1930 to the Burj Khalifa in 2007, it’s unfortunately but eerily accurate.

Now, as Azizonomics points out, China is announcing it wants to build the tallest building in the world: a 220-story “car-free city” in the inland town of Changsha.

And it wants to do so within the next seven months.

Is that how much longer we have to sell out of our positions?

Here’s Barclays’ original chart:

