POLL: Is This A Good Look?

This gem of an outfit was spotted walking around Manhattan this weekend.



The guy pictured below was seen rocking a BarCap tee underneath his short-sleeved white collared shirt with jeans.

We’re not sure what to make of it. It’s the first time we’ve seen a finance shirt used for stylin’ purposes. Take our poll and let us know if this is a good look or not.

Photo: Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.