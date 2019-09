Big loser in London this morning: Barclays.



The British bank is down about 7% after getting slapped with a massive fine yesterday for its role in the LIBOR-manipulation scandal.

What’s worse is that now politicians say they want criminal avenues explored.

Here are a few tweets from Sky News:

Photo: SkyNews

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.