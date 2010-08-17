Barclays Settles Charges That It Hid Client's Illegal Transactions For $298 Million

Ladies smoking Cuban cigars.

Photo: AP Photo

Barclays just settled criminal charges that they processed client payments that came from countries under US economic sanctions, says the Wall Street Journal.In their settlement (which is with the NY District Attorney and US Justice Department for $149 million each), there is a significant indication from Barclays that it accepts responsibility for their actions, which were illegal.



Here’s what they did wrong.

From the Wall Street Journal:

According to a two-count criminal information filed in court, for a roughly 11-year period until September 2006 Barclays facilitated and hid transactions for banks and other entities in countries facing economic sanctions, including banks from Cuba, Iran, Libya, Sudan and Burma.

And the bank’s employees seem to have known that was wrong, because Barclays apparently hid where the payments were coming from by changing the messages about payment.

But their actions probably weren’t so intentionally illegal.

Barclays did not train its non-U.S. employees regarding the investment bank’s obligations “under U.S. sanctions law…

OR

formulate or circulate any meaningful policy regarding the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury regulations and their requirements.

So whether they knew it was wrong or not, Barclays just paid the NY DA and DOJ a pretty hefty fine, almost $300 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.