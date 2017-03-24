REPORT: Regulator reopens investigation into Barclays 2008 Qatari fundraising

LONDON — The Financial Conduct Authority reopened a four-year-old investigation into

billions of pounds of capital injected into Barclays by Qatari investors in 2008, according to the Financial Times.

In 2013, the Financial Conduct Authority alleged that Barclays paid around £322 million to Qatari investors in return for a £4.6 billion capital injection at the height of the 2008 financial meltdown.

The emergency cash call in October 2008 helped the bank avoid a state bailout in the wake of the fall of Lehman Brothers.

Barclays paid a £50 million fine but said it would contest the findings.

Meanwhile, the Serious Fraud Office has been investigating “certain commercial arrangements between Barclays Bank and Qatar Holdings” since 2012, setting a deadline for a charging decision in March, according to the FT.

Although it spared Barclays from public ownership, the deal attracted regulators’ scrutiny and a fraud investigation. The central question is whether Barclays made secret loan payments to Qatar in order to secure the financing, and if so, whether those payments breached financial rules.

Business Insider has contacted the FCA and Barclays for comment.

