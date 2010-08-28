Barclays: Markets Pricing In Something Between A Recession And A Deflationary Depression

From Barclays’ latest take on the economy:



Markets have become risk averse. This is illustrated by the (trailing) equity earnings yield less the yield on 10-year Treasuries – the current spread is around 485bp (1.6 standard deviations above its mean, Figure 1). Markets are concerned that the processes of de- leveraging and deficit reduction will entail renewed recession (at best), and deflationary depression (at worst). While history will be the ultimate judge of the Bernanke Fed, we venture that the central bank is unlikely to preside over deflation. Both the Fed as an institution, and the Fed chairman himself, have studied closely the phenomenon of debt deflation – particularly as it has applied to Japan since the 1990s and to the US in the 1930s. Although the true ability of central banks to avert fluctuations in the real economy is not yet well understood, it is clear that central banks can avoid deflation (if they try hard enough).

A significant amount of de-leveraging has been under way in the household sectors of the US, UK and Spain (Figure 2). However, in recent quarters this de-leveraging has been accompanied by a slower pace of rise in the household saving ratio (as in the US) or even decrease (in Europe). This is because the saving ratio is influenced much more by net wealth than by gross liabilities, as well as by perceptions of the economic environment and the level of interest rates. Overall, although there is a risk that household saving ratios may rise again if substantial negative wealth effects re-emerge. However, in our baseline scenario we see household saving ratios as being, from here, either relatively stable (for the US) or set to decrease gradually (in the UK and euro area – indeed, in Germany this process may have started in Q2).

