After GDP Report, Barclays Takes The Hacksaw To US Growth Estimates

One by one, the firms that previously saw robust growth are ratcheting down their expectations for the US.



Here’s the latest from Barclays:

Photo: Barclays

And here’s why they’re hacking their estimates:

A year ago, we were expecting stronger-than-consensus growth, mainly because we believed

that inventories would propel growth at a notably faster pace than the 2% pace then projected

by consensus. In the event, real GDP growth over the past year has averaged 3.2%, with

inventories contributing about 1.9pp of that growth. However, the revisions to GDP this week

contained new information that leads us to become less optimistic about the outlook. In

particular, the recent path of real consumer spending growth was revised down by nearly a

percentage point, in part because of upward revisions to the PCE price index, and H1 growth is

now estimated to be just 1.7% annualized. Consumers are clearly more cautious than previous

data had suggested, with the saving rate in Q1 10 revised up to 5.5% from 3.5%, and it rose

further to 6.2% in Q2 10. In Q2 10, real disposable income rose an annualized 4.4%, but real

consumer spending rose only 1.6%.

We see little reason for an abrupt acceleration in consumer spending from this trend, and

thus have lowered our GDP outlook to reflect a weaker trend in consumer spending. The

softer growth trajectory also means that the Fed is likely to stay on hold for longer than

previously. We now look for the first rate hike to be in September 2011 (previously April

2011). We note, however, that the revised data make deflation look even more remote. The

PCE price index stood at 1.9% y/y in Q2 10, and the core PCE price index at 1.5%; the

revisions raised the profile of both measures by 0.4-0.5pp.

