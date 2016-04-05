Barclays customers can finally use Apple Pay

Barclays has finally launched support for Apple Pay, Apple’s digital payment technology that lets you link your bank card to your iPhone or Apple Watch and pay for items without getting your card out.

Apple Pay actually launched in the UK on July 14, but Barclays didn’t support it. Instead, it encouraged customers to buy one of its bPay devices — either a band, a key fob, or a sticker.

But Barclays always promised that Apple Pay was going to launch in 2016 for its customers. An executive said in an email that it was coming “within the next 60 to 75” days in January.

But then Barclays claimed that it was going to launch Apple Pay support on March 27. Unsurprisingly, that date came and went.

Apple Pay is finally here for Barclays customers, however. It works just like other bank cards and can be added through the iPhone settings menu.

And if you’re an Android user holding out to use Android Pay with your Barclays card — don’t hold your breath. Barclays says it has no plans to support it.

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

5 Top Fintech Predictions by the BI Intelligence Research Team. Get the Report Now »

NOW WATCH: This bed automatically makes itself three seconds after you get up



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.