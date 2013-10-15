Barclays Is Trying To Force Its Australian Bankers To Actually Dress Down For Casual Fridays

Photo: Getty Images

British investment bank Barclays is said to have sent its Sydney staff a memo, informing everyone “super casual Fridays” had been instituted.

According to the Australian Financial Review, the bank is trying to get its staff to actually wear something other than a suit-and-tie, though it seems it may need to do more than issue a memo.

Bankers at the office, according to the report, have for the past two weeks ignored the suggestion and continued to wear the international investment banker uniform: A pinstripe suit.

As one Barclays banker told CNBC: “I didn’t become an investment banker to dress like a perpetual teenager.”

