Barclays Is Tearing Out The Lehman Carpets

The latest change at the former Lehman Brothers headquarters is hitting at the lowest levels–the carpeting is changing. The old “Lehman green” tinted carpets are being replaced with blue-hued carpets, reflecting Barclays brand colour.



A source inside of Barclays tells us that Barclays has been slowly making its mark on the former Lehman Brothers headquarters. Groups have been moved, some made to change floors from where they sat when the firm was Lehman.

“I don’t even know where anyone sits anymore,” one Lehman holdover said.

The art on the walls has also changed.

“They replaced the hideous Lehman art with hideous Barclays art,” the person said.

We’re hoping someone will send us photos. Email: [email protected] or send a picture from your mobile phone to 646-526-FEAR.

