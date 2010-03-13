Barclays Is Now The Most Hated Bank In Brooklyn

Stadium deals can be great PR for a bank — see the Wachovia centre and Bank of America Stadium — but they can be a disaster too — see Citi Field.



Barclay’s chief Bob Diamond (far right) joined Jay-Z, Paterson, and Bloomberg in breaking ground for the extremely controversial Atlantic Yards project yesterday.

Barclays paid a reported $400 million for naming rights to the New Jersey Nets stadium in Brooklyn. The UK bank has been rumoured to be making a move on retail banking in the U.S.

But not only did they put their name behind the worst team in NBA history, they also signed on to the most-hated development project of all time. At least in Brooklyn.

Beyond police escorts, the shovel party was surrounded by a crowd of angry protesters. Brooklynites don’t want to pay for the new stadium, deal with traffic, or let local buildings be torn down, according to The Brooklyn Paper.

