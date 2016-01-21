Barclays is about to unveil a big overhaul of its investment bank

Barclays is set to unveil a reorganization of its investment bank in the coming days, according to people familiar with the matter.

The changes will be the first since former JPMorgan executive Jes Staley took over as chief executive.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Wednesday that the bank would cut bonuses and shed staff.

The Financial Times subsequently reported that Barclays would cut 1,000 jobs across the investment bank.

More to follow…

