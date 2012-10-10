Bankers Started Laughing When Barclays Got Pranked At An Awards Show Last Week

Last week, a group of pranksters known as “The Intruders” hijacked The Banker‘s Investment Banking Awards in London’s Mayfair District and documented it, The Telegraph reported.



The Investment Banking Awards celebrates “the most innovative players” in the industry, so the group of pranksters decided to present a special award for “Innovation In Interest Rate Manipulation” to Barclays.

The best part in the video is some bankers were laughing and clapping at the announcement. Even some Barclays bankers seen in the video had smirks.

This summer, Barclays was slapped with a massive fine for its role in LIBOR manipulation and its CEO Bob Diamond resigned days after.

Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

