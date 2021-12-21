Barclays has been given an Australian banking licence as it chases ‘tremendous growth opportunities’ in Asia

(Credit: Getty Images)

The bank joins rivals such as HSBC in beefing up its presence in Asia.

UK-based bank Barclays announced on Monday it had received approval from Australia’s prudential regulator (APRA) to operate as a foreign bank in the country, as the lender continues its expansion into high-growth markets.

Britain’s third-biggest bank by market value, Barclays began pumping money into its India arm in August in order to tap rising corporate and investment banking activity in South East Asia.

The move follows London-listed HSBC stepping up its focus on Asia this year to boost growth.

Both HSBC and Standard Chartered, another rival, have also begun focusing on growth in China as its government opens the sector.

Record low interest rates globally have prompted the world’s largest banks to look for fee-generating opportunities in new markets.

In response, Barclays is now seeking to rebuild in some of the markets it exited, and is targeting China, India and Singapore for expansion alongside Australia. It’s also hiring in Japan and Hong Kong.

Jaideep Khanna, head of Barclays Asia-Pacific and India chief executive officer said in an interview in early December that Barclays in 2021-22 is a “very different business that existed prior to 2016.”

“It is much more focused now, generating better returns with more local knowledge and more self-awareness,” he said.

Khanna also noted that Barclays was profitable in the region and was projected to remain so into 2022.

“Our focus is going to be consistent – try and stick to the areas where we are strong. There are enough areas for us to drive returns today and that’s what we are focused on.”

Barclays re-established its Australian office in 2018 and later invested in a domestic financial advisory firm Barrenjoey Capital Partners, which now has a “strong pipeline of transactions,” the bank said.

Barclays is led in Australia by Richard Satchwell, who said the ADI licence granted to Barclays is “an important step in demonstrating to clients our commitment to the Australian financial market.”

“Barclays has built momentum steadily in our business over the past few years,” Satchwell said.

“We announced our strategic investment in Barrenjoey … in September 2020, and are already seeing results of the investment with a strong pipeline of transactions one year on.

“Today’s news on the ADI licence is another landmark and will further accelerate our plans to deepen the dialogue with Australian and global clients looking for opportunities in Australia,” he said.

While Barclays has operated in Asia for the past 50 years, it had previously closed or scaled back many of its offices in the region, including Australia, South Korea and Malaysia following restructuring.

The bank has now hired nine key executives in Asia in the last eight months.

Khanna said Australia presents “tremendous growth opportunities” as an important financial services market in the region.

“This foreign ADI licence reinforces our commitment to Australia and enables us to proactively serve our clients with our global corporate and investment bank platform, supporting their cross-border growth ambitions even further,” Khanna said.

The foreign authorised deposit-taking institution (ADI) licence acquired from APRA will speed up the bank’s plans to provide investors easier access to Australia.

Barclays Bank Plc Australia’s branch in Sydney is expected to begin operating as a foreign bank branch by April 2022, the lender said.