Brooklyn's Barclays Center Is Getting A 130,000-Square-Foot 'Green Roof'

Brooklyn’s Barclays Center is going green. Developer Forest City Ratner Cos. is planning to cover the arena’s blue and white roof with 130,000 square feet of “small plants and a soil-like cover,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

The reasons for the greenification are two-fold: it will make the view for the nearby Atlantic Yards residential tower a whole lot nicer, and it will help muffle loud noise from concerts.

Construction on the first tower of Atlantic Yards’ 6,400-apartment complex has already started, and Forest City is banking on the view of the new, aesthetic roof as a selling point. Three of the 15 residential buildings will be right next to the Brooklyn venue.

Additionally, Barclays has had some trouble with noise complaints since it opened in 2012. The venue has drawn big names, but also big sound from the likes of Jay Z and Swedish House Mafia. The developers are hoping the planted roof will muffle the sound and reduce the complaints, but say the grievances did not drive their decision.

Construction on the roof will take approximately nine months.

