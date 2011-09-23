BARCLAYS PREDICTS: Goldman Is About To Report Its Second Loss In History This Quarter

Lloyd Blankfein and Gary Cohn

Photo: AP Images

From Bloomberg;



– Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)will probably report a third-quarter loss as market tumult prevents the bank from generating a profit for only the second time in 12 years as a public company, Barclays Capital analysts estimated.

Goldman Sachs may lose 35 cents a share in the three months ended Sept. 30, down from a prior estimate of $2.40 in earnings per share, the analysts, led by Roger Freeman, said in a note to clients today. They cut their earnings-per-share estimate for Morgan Stanley to 12 cents from 43 cents.

