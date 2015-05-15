A super-prominent Barclays FX trader just resigned and no one knows why

Tim Cartledge, one of Barclays’ most prominent FX executives, just resigned, sources tell Business Insider.

There was a mystery surrounding the whereabouts of Cartledge for the past week, and sources close to the bank told Business Insider that he was at home. The sources did not know the reason for his absence.

However, Cartledge, global head of fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) electronic trading at Barclays, resigned to take time out from the business, a source inside the bank tells us.

Officials at the bank had been trying to suppress the story for at least a day.

Prior to his most recent role, Cartledge was the head of Barclays electronic currency trading platform Barx based in Singapore. He returned to London in 2013. He initially joined Barclays in 2004. Prior to that he worked at Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein.

There is no suggestion that Cartledge has done anything wrong, or that he has been accused of wrongdoing. But the sudden departure is a surprise that has staff within Barclays speculating as to why one of its more important executives isn’t working there right now.

Barclays declined to comment on the individual or on any information in this story. It is rare for any bank, including Barclays, to confirm an individual leaving an institution.

Business Insider has tried calling Cartledge’s team and emailed for confirmation of his departure. We also reached out to Cartledge via LinkedIn and Facebook for confirmation and comment over the supposed departure but have yet to receive a response.

