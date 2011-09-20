Barclays Offers Some Early Clues On Flu Season

Photo: By welivefast on Flickr

Flu season has a significant impact on hospital visits and managed care costs. It also affects the sales of pharmaceuticals and various consumer products such as tissues.Barclays tracks key weekly metrics from centres For Disease Control (CDC) for its “Flu Clues” research, which the firm uses when analysing healthcare stocks.



For the week ending September 10, 1% of doctor visits for flu-like symptoms, up from around 0.7% the week prior.

Photo: Barclays

Pneumonia and influenza accounted for 6.1% of of deaths, up from around 5.8% a week before. However, it was below the epidemic level of 6.4%.

Photo: Barclays

Nine out of 691 specimens tested positive for flu, which compares to 10 of 1,254 specimens the week prior.

Photo: Barclays

