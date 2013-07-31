Barclays Shares Tank After Plans To Raise Fresh Capital

Barclays CEO Antony Jenkins

Shares of Barclays, one of Britain’s biggest banks, are down more than 7% today after the bank announced in its quarterly earnings release a new plan to fill a £12.8 billion capital shortfall in order to meet updated regulatory requirements.



The plan includes a £5.8 billion share offering, issuance of £2 billion in debt, and a £65-80 billion reduction of its loan book to approximately £1.5 trillion.

“If Barclays needs to raise that much capital, and it was relatively well capitalised by European standards, it suggests we’ve got a long way to go in Europe,” the head of equities at a UK fund manager told Reuters.

