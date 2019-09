Barclays is now down 17% after yesterday agreeing to a massive fine for its role in manipulating LIBOR (the price at which banks lend to each other).



Photo: Bloomberg

As we explained earlier.. in addition to yesterday’s LIBOR-related fine, UK politicians are talking about the possible need for criminal prosecutions.

