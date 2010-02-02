Barclays Employees Say The Glorious Lehman Cafeteria Is Back

Lehman Brothers had a famously awesome cafeteria. But following the bankruptcy and takeover by Barclays, the quality of the offerings plunged in the minds of many employees.



Now the quality as returned to historical standards, those people say.

So what’s changed?

Nothing at all, according to a senior person at Barclays. The company running the cafeteria before the crisis is still running things. The menu hasn’t changed.

“Perhaps their taste buds have changed,” the person said.

Or perhaps it is their attitudes. Complaints about perks are often a sign of low-morale. Perhaps now that Barclays business is doing so well, the staff is just appreciating the cafeteria better.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.