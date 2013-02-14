Bonus' At Barclays Dipped By An Average Of Over $20,000

Photo: familymwr/Flickr

Barclays is getting pounded. It’s one of the banks at the centre of the Libor manipulation scandal, it’s answering for a strange investment from Abu Dhabi during the financial crisis, and it’s about to layoff 1800 employees.Naturally, in all this, compensation has not been left untouched.



From Bloomberg:

Barclays Plc, under pressure to trim its securities unit, paid its investment bankers an average bonus of about 54,100 pounds ($84,439), more than double the annual pay of British employees.

Bonuses fell 17 per cent in 2012 from 65,085 pounds for each employee a year earlier, the London-based company said in its full-year earnings statement today. Average pay for U.K. full- time employees is 26,500 pounds, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The bank’s total bonus pool dropped 15% to just over $2 billion.

Woof.

