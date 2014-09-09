Barclays Discontinues A Popular Research Report Because Everyone's Sick Of Hearing How Much The Recovery Stinks

Barclays is done keeping track of the recovery.

Sort of.

In a note to clients on Monday, economists at Barclays announced that they published their final “Chartbook of U.S. Economic Indicators.”

These charts have been particularly illuminating as they compared the recent recovery of key indicators with the other post-WWII recoveries.

Barclays wrote that: “Writing 22 quarters from the NBER-dated end of the recession makes comparisons against previous cycles less informative. We believe it unlikely that additional data will alter the conclusion that recoveries following severe financial crises are likely to be subdued and characterised by modest growth in output, investment, personal income, consumption, and employment. That said, the recovery in US manufacturing and industrial production has been stronger and in line with past US recoveries, and other labour market indicators have shown steady improvement.”

Looking through the final chartbook, here are five charts that aptly capture the subdued post-recession recovery we’ve seen:

Real GDP growth hasn’t been great.

People haven’t had as much money to spend.

Consumer sentiment is lagging.

Job growth hasn’t been good.

Existing home sales have been a drag.

Thanks guys, it’s been real.

