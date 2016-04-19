Barclays' corporate FX chief has left the bank

Barclays’ head of foreign exchange for corporate clients, Gareth Noble, has left the bank.

Noble was a managing director. He led the team responsible for managing sales of foreign exchange products to corporate and personal customers.

He was a member of Barclays’ global transaction banking committee and managed a headcount of 50 people, according to his LinkedIn page.

Noble is listed as being inactive from March 6 on the Financial Conduct Authority’s register.

A Barclays spokesman declined to comment.

Noble joined Barclays corporate banking in 2000 and moved to the investment bank in 2003, where he held roles in foreign exchange and interest rate risk management, becoming head of the corporate banking FX business in 2015.

Barclays last year said it set aside £290 million ($416.2 million) to compensate customers for rates they were charged on foreign exchange deals, after an internal review into transactions made between 2005 and 2012. There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Noble.

Global banks, including Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland and Citigroup, were hit with more than £6 billion ($8.6 billion) in fines last year from US and UK regulators for failing to control the business practices of FX traders.

