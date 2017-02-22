Here's why buying a London property is probably one of the best investments you can ever make

Buying a property in London is probably one of the best investments you can make.

At the moment, the average property price in London is at £484,000, according to the Office for National Statistics. The average wage hovers around £30,000, so buying a property in Britain’s capital is pricey.

However, if you look at this chart, it is probably one of the best investment decisions you can make:

Even one of the most catastrophic financial events — the 2007/2008 credit crisis — just looks like a tiny blip in the long term chart, despite the housing market turmoil in the rest of the country. Less than a couple of years after that seismic event, London property prices continued to rise.

Prices are now around double what they were during the credit crisis.

Britain has a housing problem — there are not enough homes to sate demand, which pushes up prices. The issue has been particularly acute in London as a densely populated city.

