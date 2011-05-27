A Visit To The New Basketball Arena Rising Up In Brooklyn [PHOTOS]

Photo: Dashiell Bennett/Business Insider

The New Jersey Nets will not be in New Jersey for long.That’s because starting in 2012, they will take up residence in the brand new Barclays centre, the basketball arena currently under construction in Brooklyn, New York.



The Nets invited us out to Atlantic Avenue to take a look at the progress of the site that will house Brooklyn’s first major pro sports team since the Dodgers left in 1957.

There’s still a lot of work to be done, but the new building is rising quickly and starting to take shape.

