Take A Tour Of The Barclays centre, The Brand New Brooklyn Nets Stadium

The Barclays centre in Brooklyn had its grand opening today with speeches from the big dogs like Mayor Bloomberg and Mikhail Prokhorov, and we were lucky enough to attend.After the ribbon cutting ceremony, we took a tour of the brand new stadium, and it is really nice.



Walking around, there’s no way you can forget you’re in Brooklyn. Many of the food vendors are local restaurants, and the food stands on the suite level are named after Brooklyn neighborhoods.

The stadium officially opens to the public Friday, September 28, when Brooklynite himself, Jay-Z holds his first of eight concerts.

