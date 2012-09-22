Take A Tour Of The Barclays centre, The Brand New Brooklyn Nets Stadium

Leah Goldman
Barclays centre

The Barclays centre in Brooklyn had its grand opening today with speeches from the big dogs like Mayor Bloomberg and Mikhail Prokhorov, and we were lucky enough to attend.After the ribbon cutting ceremony, we took a tour of the brand new stadium, and it is really nice.

Walking around, there’s no way you can forget you’re in Brooklyn. Many of the food vendors are local restaurants, and the food stands on the suite level are named after Brooklyn neighborhoods.

The stadium officially opens to the public Friday, September 28, when Brooklynite himself, Jay-Z holds his first of eight concerts.

The arena is located right off the Atlantic Terminal subway stop which has been renamed Atlantic Terminal/Barclays centre

Good morning from Brooklyn!

Right when you get off the subway you're in the stadium's outdoor atrium

There are plans for movies to be held in the atrium in the future

Here's what you see when you walk inside.

To the left of the entrance way, you can view the practice court. Right now it is set up for a fancy event

There are tons of spots to buy beer. Here's a Budweiser bar, Eighteen 76 Bar.

Touches of Brooklyn are everywhere

And the food isn't cheap... $15.25 for a double cheeseburger!

More Brooklyn touches. A local soda company has a stand

Let's go up to the suites

The food stands in the suites are named after Brooklyn neighborhoods

This is what one of the suites looks like. Every suite is going to have an iPad in it.

And this is the view from the suites.

This is what Jay-z's view will be like, looking down on all the people in the normal seating.

In perfect view of the giant scoreboard

Shall we go on the court?

Can't wait to see Deron Williams going to that hoop

Barclays branding everywhere.

On every single seat in the house.

The Brooklyn Nets logo looks sharp at centre court

Pretty soon these seats will be packed for Jay Z's concerts

Social media is EVERYWHERE.

It's been fun, Barclays centre, hope to see you soon, sitting in one of those seats in a packed house.

