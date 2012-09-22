Take A Tour Of The Barclays centre, The Brand New Brooklyn Nets Stadium

Photo: Business Insider
The Barclays centre in Brooklyn had its grand opening today with speeches from the big dogs like Mayor Bloomberg and Mikhail Prokhorov, and we were lucky enough to attend.After the ribbon cutting ceremony, we took a tour of the brand new stadium, and it is really nice.
Walking around, there’s no way you can forget you’re in Brooklyn. Many of the food vendors are local restaurants, and the food stands on the suite level are named after Brooklyn neighborhoods.
The stadium officially opens to the public Friday, September 28, when Brooklynite himself, Jay-Z holds his first of eight concerts.
The arena is located right off the Atlantic Terminal subway stop which has been renamed Atlantic Terminal/Barclays centre
To the left of the entrance way, you can view the practice court. Right now it is set up for a fancy event
It's been fun, Barclays centre, hope to see you soon, sitting in one of those seats in a packed house.
