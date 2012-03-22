Six Months Till The Opening Of The Barclays centre, This Part Of Brooklyn Is Still A Wasteland

Off-brand stores and vacancies

Only months until the high profile Barclays centre opens in Brooklyn, the surrounding neighbourhood is still trashy.

Not exactly an Apple Store

Across the street from Jay-Z and Mikhail Prokhorov’s stadium you’ll find off-brand stores like Mattress & Furniture Warehouse, “Computers” and Versailles Fashion, with plenty of vacancies.Everything looks run down, and we wouldn’t recommend walking there at night.



But things could change quickly. The New York Times’ Fred Bernstein heard from local stores that everyone was operating under year- or even month-long leases. If the price goes up they’ll be kicked out.

There’s also a name circulating for the heretofore unnamed part of Brooklyn, according to Bernstein:

The arena will brand the neighbourhood around it, said Louis V. Greco, a prominent Brooklyn developer. “People will be able to say, ‘I live a block from Barclays centre,’ ” Mr. Greco said. Until now, the neighbourhood — where Park Slope, Boerum Hill, Downtown Brooklyn, Prospect Heights and Fort Greene converge — has lacked an identity.

