Photo: Flickr / Dotdoubledot

With all the talk over muni doom, shorting munis, state finances, Wisconsin, Illinois, etc. we thought you might like an overview of the CDS market.Barclays came out with this early last year, and it’s published on the website of the Treasury of California (HT: @wanderingfool7)



Enjoy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.