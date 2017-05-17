Barclays just named a new team at the top of its capital markets unit

Barclays has named a new leadership team for its capital markets unit.

The bank announced last week that

Joe McGrath will be the new global head of banking, and that John Miller will become the head of global industry coverage banking. Jean-Francois “JF” Astier was named head of the global capital markets business.

In a memo to staff Tuesday, JF Astier announced a new management team for the unit he now runs.

“The Capital Markets franchise is incredibly strong, and we have the opportunity to further strengthen our business by growing our client base, increasing our appetite for responsible risk-taking and growing our share of wallet,” Astier said in the memo. “With our new global Banking structure and our pool of talent, I am confident that we can continue to deliver best in class advice and execution for our clients.”

Barclays is a powerhouse in capital markets. It finished 2016 ranked sixth globally by debt capital markets revenue, according to Dealogic, behind the big five US investment banks. It finished seventh in equity capital markets revenues globally. And it finished fourth in global syndicated loan revenues.

It generated $US2.1 billion in revenues across the three businesses.

Here are the key appointments:

Jill Schwartz to take on the role of global head of leveraged finance. She was previously global cohead of debt capital markets and risk solutions group.

to take on the role of global head of leveraged finance. She was previously global cohead of debt capital markets and risk solutions group. John Skrobe and Tom Blouin will take on the role of Americas coheads of leveraged finance, and Michael Moravec will continue to lead the European Leveraged Finance business.

and will take on the role of Americas coheads of leveraged finance, and will continue to lead the European Leveraged Finance business. Travis Barnes and Mark Lewellen will take on the role of global coheads of debt capital markets and risk solutions group.

and will take on the role of global coheads of debt capital markets and risk solutions group. Barbara Mariniello will take on the role of Americas head of debt capital markets in addition to managing the consumer, retail and healthcare DCM groups.

will take on the role of Americas head of debt capital markets in addition to managing the consumer, retail and healthcare DCM groups. Brian Reilly will continue as global head of equity capital markets.

will continue as global head of equity capital markets. David Levin has been appointed US head of equity and equity-linked capital markets.

has been appointed US head of equity and equity-linked capital markets. Justin D’Ercole and Peter Toal will become Global coheads of fixed income syndicate.

and will become Global coheads of fixed income syndicate. Jonathan Brown, who was previously cohead of investment grade syndicate, will move in to a new role supporting financial resource management and corporate banking.

