Barclays Cancels Christmas

Barclays hates the holidays just a little less than Morgan Stanley and Lazard.



Employees at Barclays, the firm that once was Lehman Brothers, learned last week on the firm’s internal website that there wouldn’t be a holiday party this year. The firm joins Morgan Stanley and Lazard, which cancelled their holiday parties last year.

But the “children’s party” at Barclays, thrown for the progency of Barclays employees, will go on as scheduled, sources say. Less interestingly, Barclays has provided its employees with an “e-card” to send to clients during the holiday season.

Here’s a photo of the memo employees received.

