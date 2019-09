British bank Barclays (BCS) is close to completing a deal with Lehman Brothers to buy its broker-dealer unit, according to the WSJ.



Translation: Smart Barclays outraded Dick Fuld: It waited until its risks were reduced and then swept in for the prize.

More to come…

