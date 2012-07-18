A Barclays Clerk Stole Bank Funds For A Ton Of Plastic Surgery Including A Boob Job

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A 24-year-old Barclays Bank Clerk rigged something with bank funds, and it wasn’t the LIBOR rate.Rachael Claire Martin, a bank clerk at a Barclays Bank in Cornwall, England, admitted to stashing £46,000 of Barclays cash to pay for a serious menu of plastic surgeries. The procedures included a boob job, liposuction and hair extensions, all done “to help her achieve her dream of becoming a model,” the Daily Mail’s Emma Reynolds reported today.



Martin, a mother of one, stole the funds over an eight-week period, regularly grabbing between £1,000 and £2,000 and managing to nab £6,000 on one occasion, the Daily Mail Reported.

