A top Wall Street banker has quit his job to fight for civil liberties

There’s no question that the election of President Donald Trump and the policy prescriptions and rhetoric that have followed have led to a debate about civil liberties on Wall Street.

When Trump signed an executive order in January to bar travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, several well-know Wall Streeters, including Goldman Sach’s CEO Lloyd Blankfein, spoke out against it, for example.

One Wall Streeter is now taking it a step further.

Amer Sajed, the head of Barclaycard International and a member of Barclays CEO Jes Staley’s executive committee, is retiring from the financial services firm to fight for civil liberties.

“After ten incredible years at Barclays, and decades in the financial services industry, I have decided to retire and pursue a new passion,” Sajed said.

Sajed joined Barclays in 2006 after spending some time at Citigroup. He will retire in July, according to a statement from the UK bank.

“We wish Amer and his family every happiness, and especially in pursuing his passion for the promotion of civil liberties, and contributing to the community where he lives, which he intends to make his focus following his retirement,” Staley said.

