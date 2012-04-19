Barclays Analyst Comes Up With A Super Obvious Reason Not To Sell Your Apple Stock

This is why these guys get paid the big bucks.



Ben Reitzes at Barclays writes about Apple’s recent stock volatility and notes:

Shares Usually Gain into iPhone Cycles: In this report, we demonstrate how shares have performed into each new iPhone ship date. On average, shares have gained 31% in the 6 mos. preceding the initial ship date of major iPhone releases. Since we believe that the iPhone 5 cycle will be particularly special – and will start in the September timeframe – it is not time to give up on Apple’s stock right now in our opinion. In fact, it seems the volatility represents a buying opportunity.

And here’s the chart to prove it:

Photo: Barclays

