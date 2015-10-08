Barclays is going to support Apple Pay early next year

Barclays customers will be able to use Apple Pay in early 2016, MacRumors reports.

The British bank promised to support Apple Pay shortly after the service launched in the UK, despite trying to counter it with the launch of three of its own new contactless payments devices.

Now the bank has finally given one of its customers a rough estimate of when Barclays customers will be able to start using Apple Pay. Barclays CEO of personal and corporate banking Ashok Vaswani sent a statement to customer Mike Jobson, who had been chasing the bank for news of Apple Pay support:

We have signed up for ApplePay and will launch it very early in the New Year. We truly value your custom and hope that you continue to bank with us particularly since we are launching this shortly.

Here are all the UK banks that currently support Apple Pay:

American Express

Bank of Scotland

First Direct

Halifax

HSBC

Lloyds

M&S Bank

MBNA

Nationwide Building Society

NatWest

Royal Bank of Scotland

Santander

Ulster Bank

The contactless payment service was previously constrained to payments of just £20 ($US30), but the UK Cards Association, an industrial card payment group, recently raised the limit of contactless card payments to £30 ($US46).

