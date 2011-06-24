Apple's Crappy Stock Performance Is Temporary, Still A Screaming Buy Says Barclays

Photo: AP

Apple’s flat stock continues to mystify Wall Street analysts.The latest to tackle the topic is Barclays’ Ben Reitzes who has a note titled, “What’s Ailing Apple? Likely Time To Buy.”



We only have the summary excerpt of his note, but he blames the stock’s weak performance on the lack of a new iPhone this summer.

He says what most everybody is now saying — a new iPhone is coming in September, but it will not be a major upgrade. He expects faster internals on it to make iOS5 perform well.

Naturally, Reitzes still thinks Apple is a good investment and has a $465 price target on the stock. There’s room for double digit “organic” revenue growth. He also says 2011 feels a bit like 2006 for Apple when it shifted to Intel chips. (It’s shifting to Qualcomm this year.)

We think there are a few issues at play here with Apple: It’s already huge, and it can’t grow forever, Steve Jobs health has an effect on the stock, Android is a real threat, and the change in the iPhone schedule is throwing people off.

For our full analysis read: The Real Reasons Apple’s Stock Is Dropping

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.