Barclays Bank Published This Apology To Its Customers In This Weekend's Telegraph

This is what damage control looks like, people.



Barclays Bank had already agreed on a settlement over accusations that its employees colluded to fix the LIBOR, the London Interbank Offered Rate.

The bank will pay a $360 million fine to the Department of Justice and the CFTC, and it will also pay £59.5 million to UK regulator, the FSA.

But, of course, that’s not the end. Internally, Barclays has to deal with appeasing its own customers. That’s why, when some of them opened this weekend’s Telegraph, they saw this apology signed by Group Chairman, Marcus Agius (h/t NormanHobson.com).

“You are the lifeblood of our business,” he wrote, “and we will not allow ourselves to be distracted from what really matters — delivering for you, day in and day out.”

Check out the full apology below:

