Barclays Analyst: We're Already Turning Toward INFLATION

Michael Pond of Barclays Capital spoke with CNBC this morning about the state of the U.S. treasury market and the threat of inflation.



0:45 In the near term we’re going to see a low inflationary level, but not a deflationary environment.

1:25 We’ve already seen a turn in inflation via core CPI, with the most recent readings showing a 3 month annualized rate of inflation of 1.5%.

2:20 Concerns that Japan might enter into the treasury market to buy to protect the yen.

3:25 The market knows the Fed will be buying TIPS, but they’re not sure where from on the yield curve.

